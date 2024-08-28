Mpox spreads thru sexual contact, DOH warns

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday warned that one of the fastest ways mpox spreads is through sexual contact.

"Pwede rin kasing sexual contact (Through sexual contact is possible)," DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told reporters in an ambush interview.

"Doon sa mga naunang active cases, yung unang tatlo, established po yung sexual contact (Those three active cases that we still have, they got it through sexual contact)," Domingo added.

The Health official said they are still awaiting how "Case 12" and "Case 13" acquired mpox.

"Dito sa ating pinaka-recent na dalawang active case, bini-verify pa po natin, pero yung initial reports, it's not sexual contact (These two recent active cases, we're still verifying, but based on initial reports, it's not sexual contact)," he explained.

The DOH on Wednesday reported two more mpox cases, bringing the total case count to 14 since July 2022.

Nine cases have long recovered since 2023. Five are active cases waiting for symptoms to resolve.

"Case 13" is a 26-year-old female from Metro Manila whose symptoms started 20 August. Meanwhile, "Case 14" is a 12-year-old male from Calabarzon.

