DOH reports 2 more mpox cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported two more mpox cases, bringing the total case count to 14 since July 2022.

Nine cases have long recovered since 2023. Five are active cases waiting for symptoms to resolve.

"Case 13" is a 26-year-old female from Metro Manila whose symptoms started 20 August. She noticed rashes on her face and back accompanied by fever.

One day later, she consulted at an outpatient clinic which advised her to go home isolation. On 23 August, she followed up by phone call, describing additional rashes in her pubic area, arms, and trunk.

She also developed a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

She did not travel anytime three weeks before her symptoms started. Two close contacts have been identified and notified, they do not have symptoms.

She continues to recover at home, under close and continuing monitoring by local health authorities.

Meanwhile, "Case 14" is a 12-year-old male from Calabarzon.

His symptoms started 10 August with a fever. He also developed rashes mainly on the face, legs, trunk, and public area extending to other parts of the body.

He also had a cough and swollen lymph nodes in the groin area. He consulted a rural health unit. A skin sample was collected on 23 August.

He has no history of travel anytime three weeks before the start of symptoms. He continues recovering at home, under close monitoring by local health authorities.

Both have the milder MPXV Clade II.

"Heightened surveillance leads to a flashlight effect - our people become more aware and we detect more cases. All are the milder MPXV clade II," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"The situation strengthens our health system -- we can find, test, and treat mpox. We will be ready should Clade Ib get here," he added.

Mpox symptoms

Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last two to four weeks.

The rashes are accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Anyone can get mpox and mpox can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals.

Soap and water can kill the virus. When washing contaminated materials, use gloves.

Laboratory confirmation of mpox is done by testing skin lesion material by PCR. The current turnaround time at the DOH Research Institute for Tropical Medicine is two to three days for testing.

Dermatologists and other physicians entertaining a high index of suspicion are reminded to record the name and contact information of their patients and guide them to the nearest major hospital.

Mpox is treated with supportive care. Patients with no other illnesses may stay at home after testing, until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms, typically after two to three weeks.