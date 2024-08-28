Focus on women’s golf

With the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, the success of our athletes has put on the spotlight specific sports where we can excel.

Sports with weight categories like boxing and weightlifting; sports like gymnastics where smaller athletes traditionally perform better, are where we need to focus. Hopefully, our recent medals highlight this reality and focus and funds shift to these sports.

A surprise for us during the recent Olympics was women’s golf. Bianca Pagdanganan narrowly missed a podium finish, with Dottie Ardina not too far behind.

Aside from Bianca and Dottie, Yuka Saso’s two US Opens in the past few years and Rianne Malixi’s rare double (US Girls’ Amateur and US Women’s Amateur) are evidence that our lady golfers can compete and win in the highest levels.

While golf remains quite exclusive in the Philippines, this is a sport where we are already at par with the best in the world, at least in the women’s game.

This week, I was fortunate to be able to have a quick exchange with WGAP (Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines) president Cielo Regino-Fregil. Cielo is an avid and accomplished club player who I’ve known for over a decade. She, together with her husband Jere Fregil are friends, and are two of the nicest and most fun golfers to be around. My quick chat with Cielo revolved around WGAP and local women’s golf. Here is our exchange:

DD: While local women golfers have had some success abroad over the decades, the current generation seems to have taken it to another level. What can you attribute this success to?

CF: Perhaps the current generation has more exposure to both local and international tournaments. You have more children joining local tournaments and the likes of US Kids tournaments. Although we also know that competing can get expensive. Often, parents of promising players really make sacrifices just so their kids can compete in these tournaments. Competition builds character and perhaps the exposure improves their confidence levels and eventually the kids indicate a willingness to pursue the higher levels.