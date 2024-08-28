DoTr cites efficient budget absorption

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is seeking Congress’ support for its proposed P180.894-billion budget for 2025, citing improved financial performance in the first half of the year.

“With better financial performance for the first half, we now ask the Congress to support our expenditure proposal for the fiscal year 2025,” Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing on Wednesday.

The proposed budget represents a 144.35 percent increase from the current year.

Foreign-assisted projects excluded

However, factoring in releases from 2024 Unprogrammed Appropriations for Loan Proceeds, the increase is only 55.46 percent.

Compared to this year’s National Expenditure Program, the budget is lower by P33.402 billion, or 15.59 percent, due to the exclusion of flagship foreign-assisted infrastructure projects in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Bautista said DoTr plans to allocate 74 percent of its proposed budget to capital outlay, focusing on big-ticket infrastructure projects in railways, aviation, maritime, and road sectors.

He likewise emphasized that infrastructure development is a top priority, and the department aims to fast-track and expand ongoing projects.

“With the reported accomplishments and still a long list of projects in the pipeline, we bank on the support of Congress to transform our vision into a reality,” Bautista said.

As of July, the DoTr has disbursed 64.89 percent of its total budget for the year, with 37.78 percent obligated.

Last year, the agency received P271.360 billion in allotments, obligating 75.14 percent by year-end and disbursing 70.94 percent.

During the hearing, Bautista also highlighted the completion of 53 airport projects, including the privatization of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which will be transferred to New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. next month.

He also cited the modernization of several regional airports, such as Laguindingan Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

Additionally, the DoTr has completed 38 social and tourism port projects since 2022 and is working on mega infrastructure projects like the New Cebu International Container Port and the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake Ferry River System Project.

Key railway projects needing budget allocation include the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway, MRT-7, LRT-1 Cavite Extension, Unified Grand Central Station and MRT-3 Rehabilitation.

Future projects include the Mindanao Railway Project and MRT-4. For the road sector, the agency is prioritizing expanding the active transport program and the EDSA Busway Project, alongside the Public Transport Modernization Program.