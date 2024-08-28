DoH CL launches TB Survivors Summit

CLARK FREEPORT — The Department of Health (DoH) Central Luzon Center for Health Development (CLCHD) recently launched the 2024 TB Survivors Summit at Quest Plus Conference Center here.

According to DoH CLCHD Regional Director Corazon Flores, this year’s summit is themed “Sa Tibay ng Bayanihan, TB ay ating Wakasan!” that aims to commemorate the Lung Month 2024 by empowering Tuberculosis (TB) survivors and encouraging their involvement in patient support groups.

She added that DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire led the launching along with her, Assistant Regional Director Lailani Mangulabnan, and Local Health Support Division (LHSD) Chief Maria Eloisa Vidar.

Flores said that this activity served as a venue for survivors and support group leaders to share experiences, build collaborations, and work together towards ending TB in Central Luzon.

Action for Health Initiatives Inc. executive director Amara Quesada, Florita Dalida, founder of TB HEALS, Regional Coordinator-CallKaLungs TB Community Hotline, Regional Site Lead-OneImpact Ph and various TB survivors from different sectors and backgrounds in Central Luzon also graced the event.

The summit aims to help develop supportive communities for TB patients, as representatives from different support groups such as TB People Philippines, TB HEALS, and Breathe Free PH discussed their initiatives and programs.

The event is in partnership and collaboration with the Philippines Business for Social Progress and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Director Flores emphasized that this event is a testimony of the agency’s continuous dedication and collaborative efforts in the fight to end TB.

“As we continue with our program today, let us keep in mind our goals: to bridge the gaps in increasing TB case detection, TB treatment success, and TB preventive treatment rates to decrease mortalities caused by this disease,” she said.