Tributes pour for ex-Azkals coach

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a “true gentleman” as tributes poured in following the former England manager and Philippine Azkals head coach’s death on Monday.

Eriksson passed away surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had “at best” a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking them to the quarterfinals in 2002 and 2006 World Cups and at Euro 2004.

Eriksson managed several of the world’s top clubs and countries during 42 years in the dugout.

As president of the English Football Association, Prince William met Eriksson on many occasions.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game,” he wrote on X.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game.”

Although Eriksson was unable to end England’s wait for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, his teams produced several memorable performances, including a 5-1 rout of Germany in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

“This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance,” FA chief executive officer Mark Bullingham said.

Bullingham added: “Sven will be rightly recognized and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.”

“We will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month.”

After stepping down from the England job in 2006, Eriksson managed Manchester City in the 2007-08 season and the club joined the tributes.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven,” City said.

The Swede also coached the Philippine men’s national team, then known as the Azkals, from October 2018 to January 2019.

Eriksson steered the Azkals to a semifinal finish in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, where they fell to eventual champion Vietnam.

Eriksson parted ways with the Azkals after a winless run in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.