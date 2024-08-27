Traditions reimagined

Kultura’s Filipino Design Studio, now in its third year, will feature a diverse range of guest brands and in-house favorites. From 15 to 31 August, Kultura SM Podium is transformed into a tropical luxe shopping haven, showcasing exquisite Filipino finds.
Explore reimagined traditions with brands showcasing modern artisanal weaves and handicrafts, alongside a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable fashion and home products.
Get a sneak peek at modern Filipiniana updates from brands like Happy Andrada, Pampinay, Binibini Marikit, Ethnique, Tahum Clothing and Tiano by Thian Rodriguez.
Also, explore elegant sustainable fashion made from surplus couture fabrics by Cachet Collection.
Accessories can make or break a look. Find chic Lily Jewelry, fine and custom pieces from Pamanna Jewellery, intricate accents by Matthew & Melka and sustainable carabao horn accessories by Kara de Juan at the Filipino Design Studio.
Complete any look with artisanal pieces like solihiya bags from Alixia Marie, tropical slings and vibrant laptop cases from Woven, chic native bags and baskets by RCB Crafts and witty clutches by Ilha. Also, check out Jim Weaver’s whimsical scarves and pocket squares.
Find special gifts and personal care items with Pili Ani’s skincare and wellness products featuring Pili and Elemi oils, and Dermtropics’ effective coconut-based natural skincare.
Add a local touch to any space with home and décor brands like Millie Monday, Casa Juan and Maison Grid, plus charming accessories from Amber & Anne and eco-friendly candles by Vintage Candles.
Special offers at Filipino Design Studio include:
•Free laser engraving for wood, glass, ceramic and fabric on 31 August
•3x Bonus points for SMAC and Prestige Members throughout the event
•Chance to win a staycation at Pico De Loro Batangas, Taal Vista Hotel Tagaytay, or Lanson Hotel Mall of Asia with any purchase
•Additional offers from select participating brands.