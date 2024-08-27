Traditions reimagined

Get a sneak peek at modern Filipiniana updates from brands like Happy Andrada, Pampinay, Binibini Marikit, Ethnique, Tahum Clothing and Tiano by Thian Rodriguez.

Also, explore elegant sustainable fashion made from surplus couture fabrics by Cachet Collection.

Accessories can make or break a look. Find chic Lily Jewelry, fine and custom pieces from Pamanna Jewellery, intricate accents by Matthew & Melka and sustainable carabao horn accessories by Kara de Juan at the Filipino Design Studio.

Complete any look with artisanal pieces like solihiya bags from Alixia Marie, tropical slings and vibrant laptop cases from Woven, chic native bags and baskets by RCB Crafts and witty clutches by Ilha. Also, check out Jim Weaver’s whimsical scarves and pocket squares.