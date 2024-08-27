Stepping into the streets in style

The chilly season of the year signals Hogan’s exciting expansion into a global modern lifestyle brand. The season’s range of iconic Hogan sneakers — diversified, reimagined, upgraded — now becomes the focal point for full ready-to-wear looks, new and elevated bags and character-driven, city-style culture designed through the luxury prism of finest quality fabrics and leathers.
The contemporary Hogan era brings the energy and spirit of young Milan directly into the heart of the brand while taking the House out onto the streets, where elegance meets irreverence and Hogan redefines itself through a new expression of relaxed chic built on a wardrobe of deconstructed formal wear and reimagined archetypes.
Inspiration is taken from the House’s rich archive, as well as its birthplace and year, 1986. Fusing past with the present to create the future, today’s Hogan narrative embodies Milano’s broader cultural resurgence and a sense of “now” defined in equal measures by dynamism and effortless timeless style. This is Hogan’s celebration of the city and people of Milano, reflected in the new “address” logo which brings a sense of time and place to the collection’s sneakers, ready-to-wear details and bags.
In the Philippines, Hogan is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram.