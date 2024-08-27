Stepping into the streets in style

The contemporary Hogan era brings the energy and spirit of young Milan directly into the heart of the brand while taking the House out onto the streets, where elegance meets irreverence and Hogan redefines itself through a new expression of relaxed chic built on a wardrobe of deconstructed formal wear and reimagined archetypes.

Inspiration is taken from the House’s rich archive, as well as its birthplace and year, 1986. Fusing past with the present to create the future, today’s Hogan narrative embodies Milano’s broader cultural resurgence and a sense of “now” defined in equal measures by dynamism and effortless timeless style. This is Hogan’s celebration of the city and people of Milano, reflected in the new “address” logo which brings a sense of time and place to the collection’s sneakers, ready-to-wear details and bags.