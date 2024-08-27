Phl, Taiwan bourse collab for market development

Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) chairman Sherman Lin recently forged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) strengthening their partnership and developing their respective markets.

Under the MoU signed on 20 August at the TWSE Headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, the two bourses will collaborate on product development and market promotion.

Likewise, PSE and TSW will share best practices in areas including regulations, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices and market trends.

Good starting point

“I believe this MoU is a good starting point for the relationship between PSE and TWSE and is key to fostering the friendship recently formed between us and exploring mutually beneficial endeavors for the two boards,” PSE chief Monzon said.

“TWSE’s insights on product and technology development, regulatory, and sustainability initiatives will serve as invaluable inputs to our exchange,” he added.

A working group will be created to be responsible for the execution of objectives in the areas of cooperation in the agreement, according to the PSE.