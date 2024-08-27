PAO gets 98% satisfaction rating

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) announced Tuesday it had achieved a 98-percent client satisfaction rating for its free legal services.

At the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas at the Philippine Information Agency in Quezon City, lawyer Revelyn Ramos-Dacpano, PAO-National Capital Region (NCR) public attorney and concurrent head of the PAO executive support staff, attributed the high rating to their extensive support for their clients, which includes over 34,000 representations.

“We’re there where we’re needed,” Ramos-Dacpano said, highlighting PAO’s commitment as a key factor in their satisfaction rating.

She noted that PAO-NCR operates 17 district offices across Metro Manila, providing legal representation, counseling, mediation, notarial services, administrative oaths, inquest assistance and jail visitations.

Ramos-Dacpano pointed out that their efforts to reduce case backlogs also contributed to their high rating. PAO frequently visits detainees to ensure they are not held unlawfully, and engages in outreach programs to inform the public of their rights.

“We actively participate in aid caravans and the Lab for All Movement, offering free legal services to those in need,” she said.

Additionally, PAO ensures representation at court hearings by assigning replacements if necessary, aiming for a 100-percent appearance rate and contributing to the reduction of case backlogs in the NCR and nationwide.