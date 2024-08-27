Elderly dies in Baguio morning fire

BAGUIO CITY — A charred body believed to be that of a 60-year-old male was found among the ashes of a house razed by an early morning fire in a compound in Gaerlan Street at Barangay Campo Filipino, Baguio City on 27 August.

The fatality was identified as Joseph Derije. He is believed to have been trapped inside the house that was on fire.

The fire started at around 5:30 a.m. of the said date. According to one of the residents, the fire spread and immediately went big. They called 911 where members of the Bureau of Fire Protection Baguio rushed to the scene.

The firefighters struggled to douse the burning establishments before declaring fire-out at around 8:12 a.m.

Based on the initial assessment of authorities, there were three structures destroyed in the fire, two were partially damaged while the bigger house was totally ruined. The structures were made of light materials.

Seven families or 30 individuals were displaced. They are temporarily housed by their neighbors and relatives in the barangay. The officials of Barangay Campo Filipino, meanwhile, is soliciting donations for the fire victims. The Department of Social Welfare and Development Cordillera also assessed the situation to determine the appropriate assistance to the fire victims.