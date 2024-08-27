DOTr delays tollways order for smoother rollout

Motorists using expressways have been granted an additional month to address any Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) related issues to avoid potential inconveniences as the implementation of a new tollways order was rescheduled.



The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Tuesday that it is deferring the implementation of the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) no. 2024-01 to 1 October from the original schedule of 1 August.



Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the move provides tollway operators more time to ensure a smooth and seamless order implementation.



“We hope the concerned agencies and tollway operators would use the 30-day deferment to finetune expressway operations and further intensify the public information campaign to enable tollway users to comply with the new guidelines,” Bautista said.



Last 1 August, Bautista, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Executive Director Alvin Carullo of the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) signed the circular updating the responsibilities of various entities, including DOTr, LTO, TRB, tollway concessionaires, and users.



The JMC also penalties for the lack of an installed electronic toll collection (ETC) device or insufficient load balance of the RFID.



It also strengthens the deputization by LTO of tollway enforcers from the two groups of tollway operators, among other provisions.



Under the “No Valid ETC Device” violation, any erring driver will be fined P1,000 for a first offense, P2,000 for a second offense, and P5,000 per offense for succeeding ones.



Those exiting an expressway with insufficient balance will be fined P500 for a first offense, P1,000 for a second offense, and P2,500 for every subsequent offense.



On the other hand, the use of a fraudulent, tampered, or fake RFID device and e-card upon entry and exit on a toll expressway will have to pay P1,000 for a first offense, P2,000 for a second offense, and P5,000 for every succeeding offense.



“These revised guidelines should significantly improve traffic along expressways through cashless or contactless toll plazas,” Bautista pointed out.



In a separate statement, the TRB reiterated that the new order will help address traffic congestion at toll plazas, particularly caused by errant motorists with RFID-related issues.



The agency noted that these violations represent 9 percent of all motorists using expressways.



In contrast, the TRB cited that most expressway users at 91 percent are "compliant and responsible ETC users" who are often inconvenienced by the erring motorists.



In 2021, TRB moved closer to implementing cashless expressways by designating only one exit lane for cash transactions at toll plazas, following a department order from DOTr.