Daraga mayor nabbed over lawmaker, cop slay in 2018

The Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) confirmed the arrest of Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlywyn Baldo early Tuesday morning over the killing of Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort in 2018.

In its report, CIDG said police operatives from its field unit in Albay province and the local police served the arrest warrant to Baldo around 12:45 a.m. in a residence along Nuyda Ave St. in Camalig town.

Baldo has an existing arrest warrant for two counts of murder issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 3 on 21 August, with no bail recommended.

Camalig police chief Maj. Karlo Dy said Baldo is now detained at the town’s police station.

Dy said the CIDG-Albay already processes the arrests, the booking, and the mugshot of the suspect.

“We will wait for the commitment order," he added.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, CIDG director M/Gen. Leo Francisco said Baldo may be brought to Manila if the court requires it.

Francisco added that the court of origin of the arrest warrant will be notified regarding Baldo's arrest.

“There are still five accused and I am getting the update of the whereabouts of these other accused from the CIDG Albay,” he added.

The mayor was tagged the mastermind in the killing of Batocabe and M/Sgt. Orlando Diaz in a Christmas gift-giving event at a remote village in Daraga in December 2018.

Citing the result of the investigation and the testimony of some witnesses—including the alleged gunman—Baldo was accused of plotting the killing when Batocabe was then planning to challenge him in the mayoralty race.

The case was first heard before a court in Legazpi City but the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the trial in Manila.

Baldo was released from the Legazpi City Jail in September 2019, after the Manila RTC Branch 10 granted his bail petition.