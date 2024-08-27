Daraga mayor nabbed over lawmaker, cop killings

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) confirmed the arrest of Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlywyn Baldo early Tuesday over the killing of Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort in 2018.

In its report, CIDG said police operatives from its field unit in Albay province and the local police served the arrest warrant to Baldo around 12:45 a.m. in a house in Camalig town.

Baldo has an existing arrest warrant for two counts of murder issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 3 on 21 August, with no bail recommended.

Camalig police chief Maj. Karlo Dy said Baldo is now detained at the town’s police station. Dy said the CIDG-Albay already processes the arrests, the booking, and the mugshot of the suspect.

“We will wait for the commitment order,” he added.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, CIDG director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said Baldo may be brought to Manila if the court requires it. He added that the court of origin of the arrest warrant will be notified regarding Baldo’s arrest.

“There are still five accused and I am getting the update of the whereabouts of these other accused from the CIDG Albay,” he added.

The mayor was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Batocabe and Master Sgt. Orlando Diaz in a Christmas gift-giving event at a remote village in Daraga in December 2018.

Citing the result of the investigation and the testimony of some witnesses including the alleged gunman, Baldo was accused of plotting the killing when Batocabe was then planning to challenge him in the mayoralty race.