Bong Go: Uphold rule of law; condemn excessive use of force

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go made a manifestation in response to Sen. Bato Dela Rosa’s privileged speech regarding the operation of the Philippine National Police at the KOJC Compound in Davao City during a Senate plenary session.

MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER BONG GO

SENATE PLENARY SESSION

27 AUGUST 2024

Mr. President, I am one with the privileged speech of my colleague, Senator Bato dela Rosa, in upholding the rule of law and the motto of the PNP, which is to serve and protect.

Mr. President, we condemn the excessive use of force. I appeal to our government, especially law enforcers, to be prudent in their actions and remain faithful to their mandate to serve and protect.

With the court issuance of a temporary protection order, we pray that peace and normalcy will return to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound.

The occupation of police personnel in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City and the terror it brings to the community causes concern. While it is the duty of the police to serve an arrest warrant, there is no excuse for using force creating fear, compromising the safety of civilians, disrupting the peace in the community, and occupying the place of worship.

As Vice Chair of the Committee on Public Order, I support the intent of the Chairperson, Senator Bato dela Rosa, to scrutinize this PNP operation which led to the death and injuries of civilians.

Mr. President, I have consistently expressed my full support to our uniformed personnel. Kami naman po’y sumusuporta sa trabaho ng pulis, basta in line of duty at naaayon sa batas. Noong panahon ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, dinoble natin ang sahod nila, pinaghirapan natin yun. At ako ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa ating mga uniformed personnel. Ang atin naman dito, walang masaktan. Kung ano lang po yung ayon sa batas, at ipatupad nang wala pong excessive use of force.

I will not tolerate any form of abuse and will not let our police be weaponized to inflict harm on ordinary citizens!

Kaya nga ang lagi kong payo sa mga pulis, just do what is right and be professional — proteksyunan niyo po ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino! Tugisin ninyo ang mga nananakot at nananamantala, pero huwag kayo pumayag na kayo ang maging sanhi ng takot at maging instrumento ng pananamantala!

Mr. President, one life lost is too many. Imbes na maximum tolerance, ginawang maximum terrorism. Hindi naman po terorista hinahanap nila. Bakit kailangang pagmumukhaing battleground ang isang place of worship?

Merong mga naiulat na paggamit ng pepper spray sa isang sibilyan na nakikiusap lang naman sa mga kapulisan, ang pagbawal sa ilang miyembro ng legal team ng KOJC na makapasok para gawin ang kanilang trabaho, at ang pagpigil po sa KOJC Executive Minister mismo na kamustahin ang kanilang kasamahan na nasa loob ng compound. Ito ay iilan lamang sa mga nakakabahalang pangyayari kung kaya’t ang mga kapwa Dabawenyo natin at iba pang sektor ay tumitindig upang maproteksyunan ang karapatan ng mga inosenteng kababayang apektado.

Samantala, ang aking opisina ay nakikipag-ugnayan din po sa mga opisyales at mga apektadong sibilyan upang magbigay ng anumang tulong lalung-lalo na po sa mga pasyente na nasaktan, namatayan at nangangailangan.

I sympathize with some of the police officers present there in KOJC who have no choice but to follow orders. Marami sa inyo ay pagod at puyat na rin. Nakikiusap ako na magmalasakit at maghinay-hinay kayo dahil ayaw nating meron na namang masaktan dala ng emosyon at kaguluhan dyan ngayon. Sino ba naman ang gustong makita ang mga kapwa Pilipino ay nagkakasakitan?

To my fellow workers in government, please serve the interests of the Filipino people and protect the rights and welfare of our fellow Filipinos. Just do what is right in the discharge of your delegated powers. After all, "Sovereignty resides in the people, and all government authority emanates from them."

Thank you, Mr. President.