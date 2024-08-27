Bolden bids Newcastle goodbye

Philippine national women’s football team star striker Sarina Bolden is set to move to Italy after bidding farewell to A-League Women’s squad Newcastle Jets FC.

Bolden was grateful to be part of the Jets after one season with the club.

The 28-year-old forward has yet to reveal the Italian squad she will be part of in the 2024-2025 season.

“Just wanted to say thank you so much for an amazing season. This past season it was filled with lots of amazing history-breaking, record-breaking moments, and I’m just so grateful to be a part of it,” Bolden said.

“So, good luck in the upcoming season and I will be rooting for you all, and as always, up the Jets.”

Bolden made the most out of her lone season with Newcastle, scoring 12 goals in 17 games for a sixth-place finish with a 10-3-9 win-draw-loss record to qualify for the Finals series.

The Santa Clara, California native then became a key part in the Jets’ 4-2 win over Western United FC, scoring first with an 11th minute goal to reach the semifinal.

Unfortunately, Newcastle lost to Melbourne City FC, 6-0, in a two-legged semifinal to end their campaign.

Bolden was honored as the club’s Player of the Year for the impact she had in her first season and was even selected as part of the league’s Team of the Season.

Newcastle chief executive officer Shane Mattiske thanked Bolden for her contributions to the club after making a splash in her lone season.

“We wish her and her partner all the best for the future and we would love to see Sarina back in Newcastle playing for the Jets again in the future,” Mattiske said in a statement.

“Sarina made a huge contribution to the club last season and she will be sorely missed by our team and of course our fans. On and off the field, she has been a great leader and has no doubt inspired and entertained a large group of young fans in this region and across the competition.”

“Sarina has a strong international football ambition, and this understandably has had a number of European Clubs pursue her and through conversations with her. We’ve agreed to settle a transfer that will allow her to follow her ambitions to play overseas.”