Tushova ready for PVL return

Marina Tushova is not ruling out a potential return to the Premier Volleyball League following an explosive stint for Capital1 in the Reinforced Conference.

The power-spiking Russian winger expressed her gratitude and love to the Filipino fans, saying that she will definitely say yes if ever the Solar Spikers give her another call.

Displaying a deadly brew of power, grace and skills, Tushova is one of the greatest foreign players ever to see action in the country.

She erupted for 45 points in a five-set win over Choco Mucho to break the 44-point record by Pricilla Rivera of Cuba.

A week later, she erased it when she dropped 49 markers in another five-setter duel against Nxled followed by 47 attacks, two blocks and an ace in their grueling five-set loss to Cignal in the quarterfinals.

It, however, proved to be her last game as the Solar Spikers kissed the tournament goodbye.

But Tushova said she’s very much open to making a return, not just to break records, but to treat Filipino fans to a spectacular display of volleyball prowess.

“I still hope we will have another opportunity,” said the 6-foot Russian gunner who is set to play in Azerbaijan.

“I hope to come back here to play again, and I hope I will be better next year.”

Despite bombing out early, Capital1 made a lot of heads turn, thanks to the presence of the hard-hitting Tushova.

The Solar Spikers opened their campaign with a setback to Akari in four sets followed by a masterful straight-set win over Petro Gazz.

Then, they lost to Cignal in four but recovered by closing the pool play with impressive wins over Choco Mucho and Zus Coffee to enter the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win-loss mark.

Their luck, however, ran out when they bowed to the HD Spikers in nail-biting fashion, 19-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 12-15 to miss the semifinals.

But Tushova said their loss should serve as a springboard to a strong performance next year.

“I also hope that Capital1 will improve,” she said.

“I hope I can bring something to this amazing team next year.”