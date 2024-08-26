Phl has flares too, tested after China’s attack — AFP chief

The Philippine Air Force’s FA-50PH fighter jets are also capable of firing flares too, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner Jr. said on Monday.

In an ambush interview, Brawner said the AFP has tested its own flares capabilities “somewhere” in the West Philippine Sea, days after the Chinese forces had fired flares twice against Philippine vessels conducting “legitimate” maritime operations at Escoda shoal.

“We have that [flares] capability, but then again because we follow international laws, hindi natin iyon ginagawa (we are not deploying these) on the ground,” Brawner said.

Currently, the Philippines has 12 units of South Korean-made FA-50PH light combat aircraft, acquired from 2015 to 2017.

These aircraft units are considered the country’s premier air combat asset—used extensively for air defense, attack, and other support missions.

Meanwhile, Brawner lamented the possible impact of the flares should they be fired directly at the Philippine vessels.

“Puwede masunog yung barko natin kapag tinamaan ng flares (Our vessel could be burned when hit by flares),” he noted.

By using these flare attacks, Brawner said China’s hostile actions “is further escalating.”

“It is an escalation. Definitely,” he stressed.

“This is a form of warning on the other side. But then again, for us—this is a dangerous maneuver because once we are hit by the flares, that is very dangerous.”

Brawner said China also uses flares against the vessels of the United States and Australia.

Asked if China is unfazed by the Philippines' execution of joint maritime patrols with like-minded allies, Brawner replied.

“We cannot say that. We cannot say they are unfazed, because we will continue to sail through the South China Sea because of freedom of navigation and of flight,” he said.

“We are in the right position, we have the legitimate packing.”