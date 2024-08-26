NPA rebs abandon armed struggle

ZAMBOANGA CITY— Former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) decided to abandon the armed struggle against the government and voluntarily surrendered their firearms to the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion in Matalam, Cotabato.

90th IB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Rowel E. Gavilanes said yesterday the former NPAs yielded to the military in Barangay Dalapitan in Matalam town on Saturday.

Gavilanes said elements of the 6th Civil-Military Operations (Kasangga) Battalion and the 72nd Infantry (Guide) Battalion of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division helped them convince the former communist rebels to surrender to the government and live a new life.

Gavilanes declined to reveal the number of former members of Guerilla Front 53 of the South Mindanao Regional Command who surrendered.

According to Gavilanes, the surrender was a result of the proactive engagement of the 90th IB, 6th CMO Battalion, and 72nd IB with the leaders of tribal (indigenous peoples) communities in their respective Areas of Operations (AO).

“This is part of the broad commitment of such battalions to safeguard security and promote wellbeing in IP communities,” Gavilanes said.

Joint Task Force-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said, “This is a good step by former rebels who fully embrace peace and avoid violence caused by using weapons.”

“Again, I call on the remaining members of the communist terrorist organization who are victims of wrong ideology and circumstances, to return to the government and work together toward peace and prosperity,” Nafarrete said.