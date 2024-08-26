MVP backs 2025 FIVB MWCH hosting

Manny Pangilinan served an ace in committing to support and guarantee the country’s successful solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men World Championship (MWCH) set 12 to 28 September next year.

Pangilinan made the solid commitment during a recent meeting at his PLDT office in Makati City with the leadership of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, MVP Sports Foundation president Al. Panlilio and PLDT Business Transformation Group head and sports leader Ricky Vargas.

The confidence level is consistently increasing on the national men’s team, Alas Pilipinas, which after having been formed barely a month ago, booked bronze medal finishes in the Southeast Asia Men’s V.League in Manila and Indonesia.

The FIVB MWCH 2025 will feature the world’s top 32 teams, including the Philippines as host and is initially set at two top venues: Smart Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The official kickoff will be the draw set on 14 September and will be trumpeted by a series of friendly matches between two top Japanese club teams and Alas Pilipinas Men and Women squads on 7 and 8 September at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Pangilinan is a vital part of the FIVB MWCH LOC Board co-chaired by youthful Presidential son William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.