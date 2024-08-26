Maritime council doubts China’s commitment to de-escalate WPS tension

The National Maritime Council (NMC) expressed a lack of confidence in China’s “supposed” commitment to de-escalate the tension in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement it issued Monday, the NMC slammed the recent hostile actions of the Chinese forces against the Philippine assets conducting maritime operations in the country’s exclusive economic zone in WPS.

“The Philippine Government deplores the repeated aggressive, unprofessional, and illegal actions displayed by Chinese maritime forces against Philippine vessels and aircraft over the past week,” the NMC said.

The council lambasted the “unsafe aerial maneuvers and actions” by the Chinese aircraft against the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aircraft undertaking routine maritime patrol within the Bajo de Masinloc and Zamora Reef in the disputed waters.

They also condemned the China Coast Guard’s blocking maneuvers, intentional ramming, and water cannon attack against the BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Sanday—conducting a regular humanitarian assistance mission such as providing food, water, and fuel to Filipino fishermen at Escoda Shoal last 25 August.

“These provocative and dangerous actions were made in the space of only a week is alarming, and calls into question China’s supposed commitment to de-escalate the situation in the area and create a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation,” the NMC said.

The NMC maintained the BFAR’s activities “are lawful and are in accordance with its mandates.”

It also stressed that the Philippines “had never provoked” China, which “has relied on deliberate and intentional harassment and intimidation to interfere with Philippine sovereign operations, and endanger the safety of Filipinos aboard Philippine vessels and aircraft conducting their routine missions.”

The NMC condemned China’s blatant disregard for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, as well as existing international laws and regulations “that are meant to ensure the safety of ships and aircraft.”

“Uncowed by these latest incidents, the Philippines will continue to stand firm in the conduct of its lawful operations and expose the illegal presence and violations of Chinese vessels and aircraft within the Philippines’ maritime zones,” it further emphasized.

Meanwhile, the NMC said the Philippines appreciates calls from the international community. “These further reinforce the common desire to achieve a rules-based international order that upholds international law,” it said.

“The Philippines will never waver in exercising its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, and defending its maritime and archipelagic interests consistent with international law,” it added.

The NMC said Manila will continue to pursue the proper diplomatic approaches to resolve its ongoing maritime issues with Beijing.

“Therefore, [Philippines] strongly urges China to return to the path of constructive dialogue on matters related to the West Philippine Sea,” it added.