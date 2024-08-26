KADIWA to reach VisMin in September — DA

More Filipinos will soon have access to cheaper agricultural products, including rice, as the Department of Agriculture (DA) will be launching the KADIWA program in Visayas and Mindanao next month.

“We expect to have at least 60 KADIWA ng Pangulo stores across the country next month to provide more Filipinos with greater access to affordably priced agricultural products, including the P29 per kilo rice intended for vulnerable sectors,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

In a statement, the DA said they eye to have at least one store in each of the country’s nearly 1,500 municipalities.

“Aside from helping consumers, the program also provides farmers cooperatives and associations with a ready market where they can directly sell their produce to consumers, maximizing their returns,” it added.

Laurel said the DA has identified at least 650 sites for the KADIWA stores. He, however, said the government will need the cooperation of the private sector to reach the goal of opening 1,500 stores nationwide.

He added that the agency is coordinating with several food manufacturers to supply Kadiwa sites with other basic goods.

“We're also talking to manufacturers of other basic goods like condiments, sugar, and canned goods to help ease the financial challenges of Filipinos and actualize President Marcos’ vision to provide every Filipino family with affordably priced food on their table,” the Agri chief said.