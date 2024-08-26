House panel backs restoration of P18-B DSWD budget cut

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday reported that members of the House Committee on Appropriations have shown support for reinstating the P18-billion cut from his department’s budget in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2025.

“I will advocate not just for the approval of this top-performing agency with our country’s best Secretary, but also for the restoration of at least the P18.3 billion that was reduced. Madame Chair, Vice President Arroyo, and our esteemed colleagues, let us unite to ensure that the P18 billion is restored to the DSWD,” Gatchalian quoted Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez during the DSWD's 2025 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives on 21 August.

During his budget presentation to the Committee on Appropriations, Gatchalian noted that the DSWD’s NEP for 2025, as approved by the Office of the President (OP), stands at P229 billion. This figure reflects a 7.5 percent reduction from the 2024 budget of P245 billion due to adjustments on certain projects within the agency.

“Compared to the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the 2025 NEP for the Office of the Secretary has been reduced by 7.5 percent because of program adjustments. In contrast, all attached and supervised agencies have seen budget increases, ranging from minimal to substantial,” Gatchalian highlighted.

Appropriations Committee vice chairman Jocelyn Limkaichong supported Rep. Rodriguez’s call for legislative action to restore the 7.5 percent reduction in the DSWD’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to Congress members for their support and commitment to the agency.

“Madame Chair, I want to thank our congressmen for their kind words and for helping us advocate to restore the reduction to the Department,” Gatchalian said.