Guiao to discuss SC ruling

The recent Supreme Court decision ordering the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to remit the full share of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in its gross monthly revenue will be tackled in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum, with no less than main petitioner Yeng Guiao appearing as special guest at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Guiao, the former first district congressman of Pampanga and current head coach of Rain or Shine, will discuss the benefits and effects of the Supreme Court ruling on Philippine sports in general during the session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, running organizer Rio De la Cruz will be guesting in the first half of the public sports program to promote the coming Manila Marathon.

San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus are the main backers of the Forum being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.