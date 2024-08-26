Globe seeks telco infras’ zero lease

Dominant telco Globe is making headway in its campaign to eliminate lease fees for in-building telecom facilities, with more property owners and developers supporting the initiative.

“We have made progress, with several developers agreeing to this concept. Things are moving in the right direction,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said on Monday.

Cu noted that the company aims to close the disparity between telecom services and other utilities like water and electricity, which are generally accommodated without additional charges.

Fees inflate costs

Telecom providers, he said, often face various fees for leases and access to telco rooms, which drive up costs. These unregulated fees hinder expanding connectivity, especially as more Filipinos rely on the Internet for daily tasks such as work, school, and entertainment.

As connectivity becomes a basic necessity, Cu cited the need to remove barriers that prevent its growth, making telco services more affordable and accessible.

Presently, Globe is collaborating with real estate developers and the government to eliminate lease fees for in-building solutions.

The company also backs legislation that seeks to update the National Building Code, ensuring that connectivity is recognized as a basic need. This would pave the way for the removal of lease fees and mandate the allocation of space for telecom infrastructure in property developments.

Globe’s zero lease initiative is inspired by successful practices in other Asia-Pacific countries, such as Australia, where property developers are responsible for installing telecom infrastructure, and Singapore and Hong Kong, where building owners provide space and access for telecom companies without additional charges.