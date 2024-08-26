Former Azkals coach passes away

Former Philippine men's national football team head coach Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away due to terminal cancer.

He was 76 years old.

While Eriksson is best known for calling the shots for England in 2001, Filipino football fans will remember him for his time coaching the Azkals during their debut in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The Philippines lost all three games in the group stage but was able to score its first goal of the competition thanks to an 80th minute free kick from then-team captain Stephan Schrock in a 1-3 loss against Kyrgyzstan.

Being the Azkals mentor was his final coaching stint as he ended his tenure after the tournament.