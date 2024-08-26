ES Bersamin denies hunt for Quiboloy ‘politically motivated’

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin denied allegations that the police operations in search for fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy is politically motivated.

In an ambush interview, Bersamin said the“law must take its course.”

“Madaling sabihin na politically motivated, pero hindi naman totoo ‘yon. [Politically motivated?] sa kanila (It’s easy to say it was politically motivated but that is not true. [Politically motivated?] for them),” Bersamin told reporters when asked to comment on the claims that hunt for the Quiboloy was politically motivated.

Bersamin maintained the legal process should be upheld.

“He (Quiboloy) is answerable to the law, the law must take its course. Meron namang process dyan (There’s a process for that),” he said.

Meanwhile, Bersamin refused to comment on Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent remarks against the Marcos administration, where she apologized to KOJC members for urging them to vote for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections.

“No comment ako dyan,” he said

On Sunday, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urged Quiboloy to surrender amid the issuance of an arrest warrant, lamenting that Quiboloy “cannot hide forever.”

“May warrant talaga galing sa korte. He cannot hide forever, at saka kawawa ang mga tao natin dito na nagsasakripisyo sa kakahanap sa kanya (There is indeed a warrant from the court. He cannot hide forever, and also, people here would be miserable sacrificing too much just to find him)," he said.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines chapter in Davao City also called “for sobriety and respect for the rule of law from all parties involved” in the police raid of a KOJC compound in the area.

They also reminded the members of the Philippine National Police that the “use of force should be proportionate to the danger they are facing.”

"The subjects of any warrant are also duty bound to abide by the orders of our courts and thus, should surrender peacefully so that our judicial system can perform its function, and the judicial process can be applied in the course of the law," they added.

In a statement on Monday, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero backed Dela Rosa’s call to Quiboloy to surrender and expressed support for the IBP-Davao chapter’s call for respect for the rule of law.

“As a lawyer and an officer of the court, I am in complete agreement with the statement issued by IBP-Davao City. I, likewise, join Sen. Dela Rosa in calling on and urging Pastor Quiboloy to surrender in order to avoid any further aggravation and worsening of the situation where there may be more needless loss of lives as well as an increasing disrespect for the rule of law and our law enforcers,” Escudero said.