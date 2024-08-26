DoJ readies raps vs human traffickers

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, chair of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), assured the public yesterday that airtight cases will be built against those behind human trafficking activities at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.

The assurance followed the law enforcement rescue on Sunday of two human trafficking victims from the KoJC compound.

While attempting to serve arrest warrants on KoJC founder Apollo Quiboloy and several of his associates, police rescued a 21-year-old man from Samar and a woman from Midsayap, Cotabato, both of whom claimed they were being prevented from leaving. Quiboloy was yet to be arrested as of press time.

The rescued victims are now under the protection of the police after having been assessed and processed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in accordance with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the council said.

The IACAT said the DoJ, the Philippine National Police, and the DSWD were coordinating closely “to provide comprehensive support to the alleged victims and to assist in the case buildup.”

“If and when the facts are verified and there is indeed a case for human trafficking, prosecution shall ensue,” the council assured.

Remulla called for “stronger collaboration between and among the DoJ through the IACAT, the PNP, and the DSWD to ensure airtight cases against the perpetrators with the end view of delivering justice to their victims.”

“Let us continue to fight this human trafficking menace that hounds society, particularly the vulnerable sector,” he said.

Remulla urged other human trafficking victims, their families, and KoJC members to come forward, assuring them of their safety and protection.