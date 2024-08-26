Cotabato ASF damage now P77.5M

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The African swine fever (ASF) has already reached P77.5 million in damages in the province of North Cotabato.

This was bared by ASF focal person, Provincial Advisory Council member, Engr. Eliseo Mangliwan recently over local media. Mangliwan stated that as of 22 August this year, at least 77 barangays in 10 towns of the province, including the city of Kidapawan, had already been hit by the disease that resulted to the culling of over 7,300 heads of pigs.

The towns of Antipas, Pigcawayan, Makilala, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Tulunan, Arakan, Midsayap and Matalam were identified as areas being hit by the disease.

Despite the heavy losses, the Provincial Government of North Cotabato has yet to declare a state of calamity due to the infestation of the deadly disease for hogs. Intervention such as the establishment of mandatory checkpoints were already in place in border areas in all entry and exit points of the province.