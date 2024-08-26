BLOWN AWAY BY BUKIDNON

We dropped by on a rainy afternoon and enjoyed pastas and an array of kakanin including the province’s binaki, a sweet corn-based snack, steamed in corn husks. There is a similar snack in Cebu, particularly in Bogo, called pintos. Corn was introduced in the Philippines by the Spaniards from Mexico, where it is native, via the influential Galleon Trade. Records show that corn may have been first cultivated in Cebu. It also introduced the Mexican tamales, which has several local versions including the binaki. The binaki was enjoyed with coffee and sikwate, hot chocolate drink.

Taglucop Strawberry Hills in Kitaotao

The most interesting town in southern Bukidnon is Kitaotao, which is already near Davao Region and can surprise visitors with destinations and experiences ranging from the luxurious to the indigenous. My first visit had a touch of sophistication beginning with Taglucop Strawberry Hills in the barangay of Lorega, formerly called Napalico.

Visitors were greeted with platters of berries, cheeses, crackers and fruit jams, along with glasses of strawberry wine to enjoy as the fog thickened and darkness descended. The restaurant gives a commanding view of the property’s strawberry farm. In the Philippines, strawberries are cultivated only in Baguio City, to which Bukidnon is always compared, and now here in Kitaotao.

Taglucop Strawberry Hills offers a glamping site with geodesic dome “tents” perched on hillslopes with a view of the strawberry farm and the Arakan Valley. These “tents” are equipped with their own toilets and bathrooms, beds and sitting areas. Some even have Jacuzzis for really luxe glamping experience.

The farm resort also offers different activities for guests including ATV rides to explore the surroundings.