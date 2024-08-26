Angara calls for digital education reform at ASEAN meeting

Education Secretary Sonny Angara urged ASEAN member states on Monday to prioritize digital transformation in education to better prepare the region's youth for future challenges.

In his message at the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting at Buriram, Thailand, on 25-26 August, Angara highlighted the collective responsibility of policymakers to equip learners with the skills and values needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

He stressed the urgency of these reforms as ASEAN approaches critical deadlines for its community blueprints and begins developing post-2025 strategic plans.

"We have a duty to ensure that our students are not merely passive recipients of knowledge but active citizens capable of shaping their futures and contributing to the growth of their communities and the entire ASEAN region," Angara said.

While advocating for digital advancements, Angara reminded the audience that education remains a fundamentally human endeavor, requiring strong institutions, evidence-based policies, competent civil servants and an engaged network of stakeholders.

"Yes, the future will be increasingly digital, but we must remember that education is still a human endeavor — technology is simply a tool to address real human challenges," he emphasized.

As president of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Council from 2023 to 2024, the Philippines has initiated several programs to foster digital transformation.

Angara highlighted key initiatives such as DepEd Digital Education 2028, the Higher Education Digital Integration by the Commission on Higher Education, and Digital Skills Training in Technical and Vocational Education by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The DepEd chief also announced the launch of a new digital transformation initiative under the SEAMEO Council Presidency’s Flagship Programs, aligning with ASEAN’s goal of creating "a community of opportunities for all."