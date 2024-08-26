Airlines suspend Israel, Lebanon flights

Major European airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel and Lebanon following a sharp escalation in hostilities between the two Middle Eastern countries, according to Xinhua news agency.

Air France announced Sunday it had halted flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, citing growing regional tensions.

According to French news channel BFMTV, the suspension will last until at least Monday, with the possibility of an extension pending further assessment.

“Today’s and tomorrow’s flights are canceled,” an Air France spokesperson said, adding that the situation will be re-evaluated on Monday.

British Airways also suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, with the suspension in place until Wednesday.

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air similarly announced the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Israel. The airline informed customers of the decision via a notice on its website.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines canceled several flights to both Tel Aviv and Beirut on Sunday. According to the airline’s official website, three flights to Tel Aviv and two to Beirut, including one scheduled for Monday, were affected.

German airline Lufthansa extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until 30 September, and to Tel Aviv and Tehran until 2 September.

The flight suspensions follow a significant escalation in the conflict between Israeli and Hezbollah forces, who exchanged heavy fire early Sunday along the Israel-Lebanon border. This marks one of the most intense confrontations between the two sides in recent years.