2 more mpox cases detected in Phl

The Department of Health (DOH) detected two mpox cases in Metro Manila on Monday, brining the total case count to 12.

Mpox case 11 is a 37-year-old male from Metro Manila who first noticed symptoms on 20 August. They included a distinct rash on his face, arms, legs, thorax, palms, and soles.

Meanwhile, mpox case 12 is a 32-year-old male from Metro Manila with symptoms starting on 15 August.

The man first noticed skin lesions (clear, fluid-filled vesicles) in his groin area. A few days later, his fever started. He admits to intimate, skin-to-skin contact with one sexual partner.

Both have MPXV Clade II, which is the milder form of the virus.

The DOH noted that transmission dynamics for the two new cases are consistent with earlier warnings: close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact.

Case 11 has been admitted to a government hospital, while case 12 has stayed at home.

“We continue to see local transmission of mpox clade II here in the Philippines, in Metro Manila in particular. Mpox moves from skin-to-skin, both during sexual encounters and also other intimate forms of skin contact. It is not airborne," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"Avoid close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact so as not to get mpox. Wash hands with soap and water. Cover your skin. Our health system will continue to detect and protect," Herbosa added.

Mpox symptoms

Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last between two to four weeks.

The rashes are often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals. Soap and water can kill the virus.

Laboratory confirmation of mpox is done by testing skin lesion material by PCR.

Dermatologists and other physicians entertaining a high index of suspicion are reminded to record the name and contact information of their patients and guide them to the nearest major hospital.

Mpox is treated with supportive care. Patients with no other illnesses may stay at home after testing, until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms, typically after two to four weeks.