Urban farming cultivates climate resilience, food security

As the impacts of climate change continue to challenge global food security, innovative solutions are emerging. Among them is urban farming, a practice that has gained significance as cities become more populated and space for traditional agriculture dwindles.

With climate change altering weather patterns and reducing arable land, urban farming offers a resilient alternative, helping to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions.

A notable example of this is the City Ordinance SP-2972, passed by the local government of Quezon City in 2020. This ordinance encourages property owners to transform idle lands into productive urban farms. Rather than leave their lands unused while still paying taxes, many property owners have embraced urban agriculture and food production.

To qualify for the idle land tax exemption, the entire land must be devoted to urban agriculture for a minimum of three years and must yield agricultural produce for either personal or public consumption. As a result, these farms now supply fresh vegetables to the community, reduce the need for long-distance transportation, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

As of 31 December 2023, there are 1,026 urban farms in Quezon City. Beyond providing food, this program has also created livelihoods for around 25,650 urban farmers, who are now engaged in green jobs.