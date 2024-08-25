Phl embraces integrative medicine

Given the Philippines' wealth of medicinal plants, Filipinos are now encouraged to explore healing methods beyond traditional pharmacological drugs.

Dr. Lemuel N. Tocjayao of Delos Santos Medical Center explains that integrative medicine combines conventional and alternative medicine approaches.

“Conventional medicine, as we usually know, involves those who use drugs, surgery, and conventional treatment, whereas alternative medicine, or complementary alternative medicine, employs natural therapies, herbal medicine, and other holistic approaches in the treatment and management of acute and chronic diseases,” he said on the sidelines of the PhilMedical Expo 2024 held at SMX Convention Center.

Dra. Jessica Cueto de Leon emphasizes that patient involvement in the healing process leads to more holistic relief.

“What we really want to do is heal the body, mind, and spirit, not just the physical body. I always say that a doctor shouldn't just prescribe. Because we want to heal the patient and we want to heal with the patient,” she said.

“There are patients for whom we were trying to do pranic healing. No matter what we do, the energetic aspect of his heart blockage won't go away. You know why? He has forgiveness issues,” she said, adding that they recommended patients engage in forgiveness exercises along with maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Because toxicity is not only physical,” she noted. “We told the patient to forgive or bypass. So she started to forgive. Then, when we did the energetic healing, along with other things, the blockage in her heart was removed. She didn't need to have surgery. So imagine that, from then on, she learned forgiveness. That's how health is; it's not just physical.”