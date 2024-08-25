Globe Rewards points can be donated to Project Pearls

On 17 August, non-profit organization Project Pearls marked 14 years of helping the poorest of the poor children to have a better life by giving them education, meals and healthcare. Its partner in hunger alleviation, telco giant Globe, celebrated the anniversary by letting its mobile phone service customers donate their Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.

The initiative, which aligns perfectly with the company’s own free meal program Hapag Movement, will help Project Pearls expand its fundraising efforts to reach more supporters and make an even greater impact.

“We are excited to empower more people to join the fight against hunger by offering our customers the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to Project Pearls via the GlobeOne app,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe