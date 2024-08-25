Globe Rewards points can be donated to Project Pearls

On 17 August, non-profit organization Project Pearls marked 14 years of helping the poorest of the poor children to have a better life by giving them education, meals and healthcare. Its partner in hunger alleviation, telco giant Globe, celebrated the anniversary by letting its mobile phone service customers donate their Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.
The initiative, which aligns perfectly with the company’s own free meal program Hapag Movement, will help Project Pearls expand its fundraising efforts to reach more supporters and make an even greater impact.
“We are excited to empower more people to join the fight against hunger by offering our customers the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to Project Pearls via the GlobeOne app,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe
“We are happy to partner with Globe in offering this convenient yet impactful way for its customers to contribute to our cause,” said Melissa Villa, Project Pearls founder and executive director. “Every donation, no matter how small, helps us provide nutritious meals, education and healthcare to children and families in need.”
A P50 donation can provide a rice, protein, vegetables and fruits for one child, which can be their only healthy and complete meal for the day.
Globe and TM customers can donate as little as one Rewards point to Project Pearls.
Project Pearls also supports Hapag Movement, with United States-based individuals, including 4 million Filipino-Americans, and corporations able to contribute to the cause through the dedicated platform at https://givebutter.com/c/globe_projectPearls/.
Since its launch in 2022, the Hapag Movement has provided food packs to over 95,000 Filipinos and produced 2,662 livelihood training graduates, with 2,361 of them successfully starting their own small businesses.