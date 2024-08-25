DHSUD complaints get 100% resolution

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) reported a 100 percent resolution rate in handling complaints for the year to July.

In a report from the Office of the President’s 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center, the DHSUD recorded 100 percent resolution rate and a 98.15 percent rate for the 72-hour compliance period.

The DHSUD received a total of 433 concerns from January to 31 July 2024 and was able to resolve all within the 72-hour period except for eight cases.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar welcomed the excellent rating as an “inspiration” for staff members to work harder.

Public service as inspiration

“This shall serve as an inspiration for all of us to strive better to achieve 100 percent compliance rate,” Secretary Acuzar said.

“Let us keep improving the high quality and quick services to Filipinos. That is service with the Bagong Pilipinas brand,” he added.

The 8888-CCC complaints are being handled by the Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service, led by Director Mario Mallari under the supervision of Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III, in collaboration with the PASPAS Serbisyo Aksyon Officers down to the Regional Offices, under the supervision of the DHSUD-Committee on Anti-Red Tape, chaired by Undersecretary Randy Escolango.