Bus, van collision claims 3

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Authorities here on Sunday reported that at a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a refrigerated van claimed the lives of three people and left 48 others critically injured.

According to reports from the Naawan Police Station, two of the three fatalities were already identified as a certain Jasper Haim and Anthony Reyes. The third victim — a male individual — remains unidentified.

Initial reports said that the victims were transported to Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital and Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

“The truck driver was here at the police station and said he would consult with his supervisors because they would also discuss this with the bus representatives,” Naawan Police official M/Sgt. Mark Gil Macasero said.

Investigations revealed that the bus was traveling to Iligan City when a stone was hurled at it coming from an unknown direction and as the bus driver tried to avoid the projectile, the bus collided with the truck which was on the other lane.

The bus subsequently plunged into a shallow ravine along the highway.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident and any potential contributing factors.