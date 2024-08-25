Bong Go supports SOCCSKSARGEN cooperatives

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), led the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" initiative held at Sun City Suites in General Santos City on Friday, 23 August, providing crucial support to cooperatives across Region 12 or SOCCSKSARGEN.

A total of 23 cooperatives from Region 12 were each granted financial support of P50,000 through the CDA. This initiative is part of the CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which Go supported for sufficient funding in the 2024 budget.

“Buo po ang aking suporta sa ating mga kooperatiba at sentro po ang mga ito sa marami nating mga inisyatiba. Ang pondong kanilang natanggap ay pwedeng gamitin bilang kapital para mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Puwede rin itong gamitin bilang puhunan sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo,” he explained.

“Ang layunin natin ay mapalakas ang kakayahan ng mga kooperatiba na tumulong sa kanilang mga miyembro at mapalago ang kabuhayan sa kanilang mga komunidad,” Go added.

Aside from the program, Senator Go also provided fare assistance, grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to the cooperative members present. In addition, select individuals received bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones as part of the senator’s ongoing support for the community.

“Hindi po lingid sa ating kaalaman na ang mga kooperatiba sa inyong rehiyon ay nagsisilbing puso ng ating lokal na ekonomiya. Kayo po ang isa sa mga susi sa pagpapalago ng oportunidad dito sa rehiyon, at sa bawat hakbang na ginagawa ninyo, ay lumalakas ang inyong mga bayan, barangay, at buong rehiyon,” Go expressed.

Senator Go emphasized the essential role of cooperatives in fostering local economies and reinforcing community spirit. The assistance provided aims to ensure that these cooperatives continue to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

“Bilang miyembro ng Senate Committee on Cooperatives, para sa akin ang kooperatiba po ay hindi lamang isang samahan; ito po ay simbolo ng pagkakaisa at malasakit sa isa’t isa,” he underscored.

Go continues to champion policies that enhance cooperative development, reflecting his commitment to ensuring that cooperatives have the necessary support to thrive.

He earlier co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as National Cooperative Month, celebrating the contributions and achievements of cooperatives across the country.

He also supported the passage of RA 11535 as a co-author and co-sponsor. This Act mandates the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to further strengthen cooperative growth and participation in governance.

“Remember, the success of our cooperatives is not just a victory for their members but for the entire nation. As your Mr. Malasakit, let us together promote a more inclusive and prosperous Philippines,” Go said.

During the event, Senator Go also recognized the collective efforts of key officials, including General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and the rest of the city council as well as CDA officials led by its Chairperson Usec. Joseph Encabo, Region 12 Acting Regional Director Juriski Mangelen, and Assistant Secretary Abdulsalam Guinomla, among others.

He also recognized those present, such as North Cotabato Vice Governor Efren Piñol; South Cotabato Congressman Isidro Lumayag; Kiamba, Sarangani Mayor George Falgui; and Alamada, Cotabato Mayor Jesus “Susing” Sacdalan, among others.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.