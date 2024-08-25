Blown away by Bukidnon

Bukidnon is not a typical tourist destination. Straddling the plateau region of northern and central Mindanao, the province is known for its cooler temperatures being located on a higher elevation and the pineapple plantations of food production company Del Monte. Its promise on tourism was further explored in the Northern Mindanao leg of the Philippine Experience Program (PEP): Culture, Heritage and Arts Caravan of the Department of Tourism.

Started in 2023, PEP is a promotional effort to highlight heritage, food, festivals, wellness, culture and the arts and tourism products and attractions of the different regions through a series of caravans. It is actually familiarization tours participated in by travel agents, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the media, tourism workers and officials and representatives of national government agencies. It has been held in Davao Region, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Ilocos.

The Northern Mindanao leg was held from 23 to 25 May. While there were visits to Museo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro City and Divine Mercy Shrine in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, the major part of the tour was dedicated to Bukidnon, which impressed participants by its potentials and tourism sites.