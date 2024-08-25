Army conducts ‘blood drive’

Iba, Zambales — The Philippine Army (PA) held a blood donation drive on Sunday at the Covered Court Sports Complex in Iba, Zambales, to commemorate National Heroes Day.

Hundreds of volunteers participated in the event, which was conducted simultaneously with all Philippine Army units nationwide.

“This activity is being conducted in honor of our national heroes, celebrating their bravery and dedication to our country,” the Army in a statement said.

The blood drive aims to symbolize the collective spirit of service and sacrifice for the greater good of the nation and fellow Filipinos.

It was a joint effort by the 69th Infantry Battalion, the 306TH Community Defense Center, 3RD RCDG, RESCOM PA, 306th RRIBn (ZAM), CAA-1 Zambales, students of PRMSU-Iba Campus, MHO-Iba Zambales, and local civilian volunteers.

“This collaborative effort underscores a strong commitment to community health and solidarity,” the Army said.

Meantime, 69th Infantry Battalion commander LTC Sonny Dungca INF (GSC) said that the blood donation drive is a tribute to the country’s heroes, particularly those who have served and continue to serve our country.

“By coming together on Heroes Day, we demonstrate our collective commitment in saving lives and supporting those in need. We are grateful for the partnership of the 306TH CDC, 3RD RCDG, RESCOM PA, 306th RRIBn (ZAM)PA, civilian volunteers, and students in making this event a success,” Dungca said.