RFK quits, backs Trump instead

In a significant twist in the heated US race for the White House, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a scion of America’s storied political clan, suspended his long-shot presidential bid and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory,” Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist who was polling in the low single digits, said in a press conference in swing state Arizona.

Kennedy, 70, condemned the selection of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic standard-bearer without a primary contest and cited a long list of grievances against his former party that he said had led him to now “throw my support to President Trump.”

Kennedy failed to get on the ballot in even half of the 50 US states and his independent candidacy featured a number of bizarre twists — including his claim to be suffering from a parasitic brain worm and a story about dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park.

It also drew opposition from most of his famous family.

Betrayal of values

“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” five of his siblings said in a joint statement in which they endorsed Harris. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

Kennedy’s withdrawal came a day after the surging Harris gave an electrifying speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, accepting the party’s nomination and embarking on the final 10-week sprint to election day on 5 November.

Analysts are mixed on the effect Kennedy’s exit will have on the presidential race and how many of his supporters will gravitate to Trump or Harris.

However, in a very tight contest, it is possible that even a few thousand votes in a crucial swing state could determine who wins the White House, as both sides chase the sliver of undecideds.

At a Trump rally in Glendale, there were repeated references by speakers, including Charlie Kirk and Kari Lake, to a MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement they said welcomes all, including disaffected Democrats.

Within minutes of taking the stage, Trump was welcoming Kennedy to the microphone, accompanied by pyrotechnics and “My Hero” by the Foo Fighters.

A slightly uncomfortable-looking Kennedy told the cheering crowd he wanted to work with a future President Trump to get “the chemicals out of our food.”

Trump heaped praise on Kennedy, saying they would “fight together to defeat the corrupt political establishment and return control of this country to the people.”

He also used Kennedy’s appearance to announce the formation of what he called an “independent presidential commission on assassination attempts.”

“They will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” he said.

The 1963 killing of the president — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s uncle — continues to fascinate much of the country and remains the subject of myriad conspiracy theories.

Kennedy’s voters are also in the sights of the Harris campaign, with campaign chairperson Jen O’Malley Dillon saying the Democratic Party “wants to earn your support.”