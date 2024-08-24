Peacemonger Modi gives Zelensky hug

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday before their talks on how New Delhi could help end the country’s over two-year-old war with Russia.

While the embrace may have appeased Kyiv which he angered for hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow in July, Modi’s peacemongering faces tough luck as Ukrainian forces are mounting a major incursion into their enemy’s territory in what Zelensky called on Saturday as “retribution” for wanting to destroy his country.

“Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home,” Zelensky said in a video address on Ukrainian Independence Day that he claims was recorded in the border area from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

Modi tried to justify New Delhi’s lack of condemnation of the invasion, telling Zelensky,

“We were not neutral from day one, we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace.”

The Indian leader pledged humanitarian support for Kyiv, saying: “Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you.”

Later in his evening address to the country, Zelensky said it is “important for us that India remains committed to international law and supports our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” without saying if he received such guarantees from Modi.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi is willing to do “whatever we can because we think that the continuation of this conflict is terrible for Ukraine and the world.”