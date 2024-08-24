Meralco wins Cloudera 2024 Data Impact Awards

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) bagged the Cloudera 2024 Data Impact Awards for the Leadership and Transformation category for its customer centric and data-driven digital transformation through the Meralco Data Platform (MDP).

Besting six other international nominees, Meralco emerged on top for its digital transformation journey and pivotal leadership in extracting value from data. The distribution utility, along with winners in other categories, was selected from 50 eligible contenders in various industries such as banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and utilities across the Asia Pacific Region.

“Data is the backbone of our digital transformation, influencing every aspect of our operations. Across all levels of the organization—from top to bottom—our people deeply understand the value of data and leverage insights to drive tangible improvements. From optimizing grid management to enhancing customer service, our data driven initiatives are creating meaningful changes that benefit millions of customers,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of Information, Communication, Technology and Transformation Rocky D. Bacani said.

With its thrust to become a data-driven organization, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led distribution utility established a robust data management roadmap and governance system. At the core is the Meralco Data Platform (MDP), which aims to centralize data from across their operations, including billing systems and online channels, enabling more accurate analytics, streamlined data-driven processes, and integrated business operations.

The MDP leverages Cloudera's data management and analytics solutions for efficient storage, big data processing, and sophisticated data science workloads.

Harnessing the power of data through the MDP has allowed Meralco to have significant improvements in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Some initiatives include the Service Application Dashboard, which improved processing time by 19 percent resulting in faster energization. Another is the Distribution Transformer Predictive Analytics, enabling Meralco to proactively identify overloaded transformers and conduct targeted inspections -- leading to millions in savings and preventing outages for around half a million households. The company has also partnered with Kayana

Solutions (DigiCo) to develop a Machine Learning Model for customer segmentation and persona which will enable it to better understand and personalize their services to meet individual customer needs.

An annual event that recognizes the most innovative organizations running the Cloudera platform, the Cloudera Data Impact Awards showcase innovations that have impact across organizations, industries, and the world under five categories namely AI Acceleration, Cloud (Native) Innovation, Modern Architectures & Pipelines, Leadership & Transformation, and People & Society.

“This award recognizes Meralco's commitment to innovation through data and technology. Our data platform is crucial in enhancing decision-making and guiding improvements in customer service. It reinforces Meralco's position as an industry leader, ready to shape the future of energy in the Philippines,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

Cloudera is a software company that specializes in enterprise data management and analytics. Founded in 2008, Cloudera provides a platform for managing, analyzing, and securing large-scale data across various environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.