Wellness vacations across timezones and continents are skipping India for Sri Lanka, a mecca of traditional healing, where the ancient practice of Ayurveda is a lucrative industry, especially in locales where hospitals are relatively rare.

Farther down the dirt from the famous Lion's Rock in Sigiriya, a medicinal retreat awaits weary and unhinged tourists at Ayurvie. Here, one can get at once calmer and grounded in touch with nature's therapeutic properties.

Soon as you find your center, your ails, pulses and mad intensities are assessed to create a bespoke detox plan.

Ayurvie makes medical implements like clay pots, with which it serves its natural remedies with every ingredient grown in its own garden. As is ancient and customary, the compound manufactures its paper.

Still, unlike in the days of yore, you cannot pay in a box of fruit loops, pork, or chicken.