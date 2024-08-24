Lee rises to challenge

Paul Lee made it his mission to be in top shape for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup following Magnolia’s disappointing performance in the previous conference.

He used his time well during the offseason to get into better physical condition in time for the Hotshots’ redemption bid in the import-laden season-opening conference after a quarterfinal exit in the Philippine Cup.

“Coming from a bad conference last conference I just want to bounce back,” said Lee, who had 14 points and seven assists in the Hotshots’ 105-93 win over Converge on Friday.

In fact, Lee shed a couple of pounds for his new role as a backup point guard since Magnolia traded Jio Jalalon and rookie Jerom Lastimosa while still recovering from an injury.

“Everything will start with me. So, I started with my physical condition and next was my mental condition. I just used it as motivation going into this conference,” the 2012 Rookie of the Year said.

“At least I’m seeing results. I’m very happy.”

The Hotshots, who last won the Governors’ Cup title in 2018, lost to reigning all-Filipino Conference champion Meralco in a close game last Sunday.

Magnolia managed to bounce back for a four-way tie with NorthPort, Converge and Meralco with identical 1-1 win-loss cards.

The conference proves to be a little challenging for Lee as he slides down helping Mark Barroca in the backcourt but he’s ready to embrace his new role.

“I guess I’m still adjusting on the part that sometimes coach fields me as a point guard. I’m ready to accept that role while waiting for Jerom Lastimosa,” he said.

“I told myself to be ready for whatever role the coaches will give me.”