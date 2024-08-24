Hospital awarded Gold Trailblazer Award

MARIVELES, Bataan — Amid efforts to improve the quality of life for Bataeños in the face of current environmental threats affecting Bataan province, a hospital in one of its municipalities has also been enhancing the quality of life in the community, only this time, by addressing one of the top health issues in the county.

During a public revalida with the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA) on 23 August, the Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital (MMWGH) earned the Gold Trailblazer Award and achieved Compliant Status under ISA’s Performance Governance System (PGS) for its commitment to advancing mental health services in the region.

The Public Revalida is a democratic exercise that validates a public institution’s completion of the four stages of the PGS. Enrolled institutions include the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of Health (DoH), among others.

MMWGH Medical Center Chief Dr. Dennis Dayao Ordoña highlighted the hospital’s progress to the second stage of the governance pathway in his presentation, underscoring MMWGH’s strategic position of becoming “a paradigm of progress in mental health with a fully functional general hospital for Central and Northern Luzon by 2028.”

Mandated by the DoH to establish an advanced comprehensive center for mental health serving Northern and Central Luzon, the hospital crafted a strategic roadmap aligned with the DoH’s 8-Point Agenda, which has led to several significant breakthroughs, including the transition from a custodial care facility for psychiatry to a licensed Level I General Hospital with a 21-bed capacity.

The hospital has also achieved recognition as an advanced comprehensive center for mental health, boasting a 98.33 percent functionality score according to the April 2024 Health Facility Development Bureau ratings.

The hospital’s Advanced Comprehensive Center for Mental Health Care has also achieved a three-year program accreditation for Psychiatry and Public Mental Health Residency Training under the Philippine Psychiatric Association, becoming the only institution with the full three-year accreditation.