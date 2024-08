LOOK: Employees from an egg distributor in Blumentritt, Manila, on Saturday, 24 August 2024, meticulously unloaded trays of eggs as they made deliveries to clients at a market in Sta. Ana, Manila. They reported delivering at least a thousand trays of eggs daily across Metro Manila. The eggs are sourced from a farm in Batangas. At the market, a tray of eggs is priced between P250 and P280, depending on the size.











Copied