CdO kagawad dies while dancing on stage

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A barangay councilor collapsed and died during a stage performance at the Liga Night festival of the month-long celebration of Higalaay held at the Rio de Oro Boulevard shortly before midnight Friday.

Puntod barangay kagawad Tyler Sia, 54, was performing with a group of Higaonon tribe ethnic dancer’s when he suddenly collapsed about 11 Friday evening.

“He (Sia) suddenly fell flat on the stage like a banana stalk,” said Puntod barangay captain Alexis Dacer who was watching the performance right in front of the stage.

Sia was performing as part of his barangay’s Lanzones Festival presentation when he suddenly collapsed on stage. Fellow performers quickly rushed to his aid, catching him as he fell. Medics were immediately called to the stage to provide first aid.

Oro rescue immediately responded and rushed the barangay kagawad to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center where doctors tried to revive him.

Attending doctors declared Sia dead at about 11:30 in the evening.

Dacer said in a radio interview that Sia was very excited about their presentation participated in by the 80 barangays in the city.

He said a relative of the kagawad told him that Sia was suffering from high blood pressure but took it for granted and instead focused on their participation in the Higalaay Festival.

Dacer theorized that Sia may have suffered a heart attack or stroke while dancing on the stage.