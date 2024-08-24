2 drug suspects from Rizal arrested

Two individuals were apprehended in back-to-back anti-drug operations carried out by the Rizal Provincial Police Office. The operations targeted high-value drug personalities and took place in Barangay San Juan, Taytay, and Barangay San Juan, Cainta.

The first operation was conducted in Taytay in the early morning hours of 23 August. Officers from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit successfully collared a suspect identified as “Tol,” a 39-year-old resident of Bicutan, Taguig City.

The authorities seized three sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated weight of 30 grams and a street value of P204,000. Also confiscated were various items, including a motorcycle, cash, and personal identification documents.

A few hours later, on 24 August, a separate operation was launched in Cainta. This time, the suspect, identified as “Frederick,” a 53-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal, was apprehended.

The police recovered six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 54 grams, valued at P374,000. In addition, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, and marked money were also seized during the operation.

Both suspects are currently detained at their respective custodial facilities and are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).

Rizal Provincial Police Office Director, Police Colonel Felipe B. Maraggun, reaffirmed the commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs to achieve a drug-free community in the province. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure peace and order in Rizal.